Ingredients

1 cup (about 7 ounces) farro, rinsed

1 pound radishes with greens

2 tablespoons unsalted butter (may substitute vegan butter, such as Miyoko’s or Earth Balance)

1/2 cup vegetable broth or water

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

1 to 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley leaves

Step 1

Bring a large saucepan of salted water to the boil. Add the farro, reduce the heat to a simmer and cook until the farro is tender but still pleasantly chewy, about 30 minutes. Drain the farro, cover, and keep warm over low heat.

Story continues below advertisement

Step 2

While the farro is simmering, trim the greens from the radishes. Rinse the radishes, and wash and dry the greens. Coarsely chop the greens and cut the radishes in half.

Advertisement

Step 3

In a large saute pan over medium-high heat, melt the butter. Add the radishes in a single layer, cut sides down, and cook, undisturbed, until the bottoms start to brown, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir, then add the broth, salt and pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat so the liquid is at a simmer, cover, and cook until the radishes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

Step 4

Uncover, return the heat to medium-high, and stir in the radish greens. Cook until they wilt and the liquid reduces slightly, 2 to 3 minutes. Turn off the heat, add the farro and toss to combine.

Story continues below advertisement

Step 5

Drizzle with the vinegar, sprinkle with the feta and parsley, and serve warm.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 300; Total Fat: 11 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 32 mg; Sodium: 557 mg; Carbohydrates: 42 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 4 g; Protein: 9 g.

Adapted from “The No-Waste Vegetable Cookbook” by Linda Ly (Harvard Common Press, 2021).

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.