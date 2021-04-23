Storage: The carrots and sauce can be refrigerated, separately, for up to 5 days. Rewarm the carrots in the oven before topping with the sauce and hazelnuts.

Ingredients

1 pound carrots with their tops

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

2 tablespoons honey

1 1/2 teaspoons fine sea salt, divided

1/2 cup (2 1/2 ounces) hazelnuts

1/2 cup hot water

1/4 cup packed fresh oregano

2 cloves garlic, smashed

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

Step 1

Position one rack in the middle of the oven and another in an upper third, so that a deep skillet can fit, and preheat to 400 degrees.

Story continues below advertisement

Step 2

Remove the carrot tops from the carrots and set them aside. Scrub the carrots, then halve them lengthwise. In a deep skillet fitted with a lid, toss the carrots with 1 tablespoon of olive oil, the honey and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Advertisement

Step 3

Roast on the middle rack, covered, for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the carrots are fork-tender. Remove the lid, turn the oven to broil, and move the skillet to the top rack. Broil until the carrots brown and the honey thickens and bubbles, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter.

Step 4

While the carrots are roasting, spread the hazelnuts on a small baking sheet and roast for 8 to 10 minutes, until fragrant and lightly toasted. Transfer the nuts to a clean dish towel, fold it over them, and rub and roll them until many of the skins loosen and come off. (It’s okay if they’re not fully skinned.) Chop the hazelnuts.

Story continues below advertisement

Step 5

While the carrots and hazelnuts are roasting, rinse and dry the carrot tops and coarsely chop; you should have about 1 cup. Transfer to the bowl of a food processor and add the remaining 1 teaspoon of salt, the hot water, oregano, garlic, vinegar, red pepper flakes and the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Process briefly, until thoroughly combined but not pureed. (Alternatively, you can finely chop the ingredients by hand and whisk together in a mixing bowl.)

Advertisement

Step 6

When the carrots are ready, pour the chimichurri over them and sprinkle with the hazelnuts. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Information

(Because no reliable data exists on the nutritional content of carrot tops, this analysis is impossible.)

From Food editor Joe Yonan, and tested by him; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.