This quick Swiss chard recipe incorporates the stems and the greens. It’s a great side dish, or can make a good filling or topping for pizza, a frittata, galette and more. You can use this same technique with beet greens, collards, kale and other sturdy greens. (When working with particularly tough stems, such as kale and collards, you might want to cook them with the garlic instead of adding with the greens.)

Storage: The greens can be refrigerated for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost and rewarm on the stove top or in the microwave.

Ingredients

  • 1 large bunch (about 1 pound) Swiss chard, washed and dried
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 cup homemade vegetable broth, such as Scrappy Vegetable Broth, or water
  • 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
  • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, to taste
  • 1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

Step 1

Tear the chard leaves into large pieces and finely chop the stems.

Step 2

In a large saute pan over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden but not browned, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Add the chard leaves, stems and broth. Increase the heat to high and stir to coat the greens. Cover the skillet and boil until the chard is tender, about 5 minutes. Uncover, stir, and continue cooking until all the liquid has cooked off, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Taste, season with more salt and pepper if needed, and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 555 mg; Carbohydrates: 5 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 1 g.

Adapted from “The Zero-Waste Chef” by Anne-Marie Bonneau (Avery, 2021).

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

