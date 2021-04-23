Storage: The greens can be refrigerated for up to 5 days or frozen for up to 3 months. Defrost and rewarm on the stove top or in the microwave.

Ingredients

1 large bunch (about 1 pound) Swiss chard, washed and dried

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

3 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1/2 cup homemade vegetable broth, such as Scrappy Vegetable Broth , or water

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

Step 1

Tear the chard leaves into large pieces and finely chop the stems.

Step 2

In a large saute pan over medium heat, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until golden but not browned, about 1 minute.

Step 3

Add the chard leaves, stems and broth. Increase the heat to high and stir to coat the greens. Cover the skillet and boil until the chard is tender, about 5 minutes. Uncover, stir, and continue cooking until all the liquid has cooked off, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in the vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Taste, season with more salt and pepper if needed, and serve hot.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 90; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 555 mg; Carbohydrates: 5 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 1 g.

Adapted from “The Zero-Waste Chef” by Anne-Marie Bonneau (Avery, 2021).

Tested by Joe Yonan; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

