White-Wheat Sandwich Bread, above. This loaf made with white whole-wheat flour is milder and lighter in color than bread made with traditional whole-wheat. Even novice bakers can master the recipe. Try in: Crunchy Raspberry PB&J.
Pillowy Pull-Apart Dinner Rolls. While you’ll be tempted to eat them straight off the tray, these tender puffs make for lovely little sandwiches or sliders. Try with: Blue Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato Sliders.
Flaky Butter Biscuits. Biscuit sandwiches are high in my sandwich echelon for morning, noon or night. These are sturdy enough to stand up to your choice of filling. Try with: Sheet Pan Frittata.
No-Knead English Muffins. Here’s another beginner-friendly recipe that requires more time than skills or equipment. Try with: Homemade Sausage McMuffin With Egg.
Sourdough Bread (Due Pane). Our team loved this recipe for tall, crackly boules. (Want to make a starter? Follow these instructions.) Thin slices will work well in sandwiches. Try with: Spicy, Smoky Turkey Sandwich.
Best-of Bagels. Many readers have raved about our bagel recipe, and maybe it’s time for you to see why. Try with: Classic Egg Salad.
More from Voraciously: