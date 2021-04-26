Thankfully, we’ve got a bunch of recipes in our archives to make good use of sour cream. Here are some of our best! This list focuses on recipes that use sour cream as an ingredient and less so as a topping; but, if you just need an excuse to dollop or drizzle sour cream on top, you’ll want to try Root Vegetable Pancakes With Smoked Salmon, Eggs and Horseradish Cream; Syrniki (Farmers Cheese Pancakes); Classic Potato Latkes; Blueberry Fritters With Honey Cream or Carrot Almond Cake With Ricotta Cream. And, if you’re not seeing what you’re craving, you can search in our Recipe Finder for more.
Sour Cream Maple Cake With Maple Buttercream Frosting, pictured above. When my colleague Becky Krystal tested this one, I swooned. Two things I love — maple syrup and sour cream — combined so perfectly!
Poblano Cream. Bright green and creamy, with the subtle heat of poblanos, this excellent flavored sour cream works well with tacos, nachos, eggs and more.
Chicken With Sour Cream and Paprika. This cozy, creamy, tangy dish tinted orange from paprika will become a staple on your dining room table soon.
Cheesy Lemon-Rosemary Artichoke Dip. There is so much dairy richness in this cheesy dip that you need sour cream to cut through and add balance.
One-Bowl Cheesy Jumbo Muffins With Prosciutto and Chives. These savory breakfast muffins use sour cream to help with lift and balance flavors.
Creamy Orange Cookies. Think creamsicle with these citrusy cookies!
Mushroom and Beef Stroganoff. This classic stroganoff will make a tasty addition to your dinner rotation.
Shirley’s Coffee Cake. Sour cream keeps this cake from becoming too sweet.
