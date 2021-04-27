Punch the dough down and transfer to a work surface (you shouldn’t need flour at this point). Divide the dough in half; each piece should weigh about 570 grams. Knead one half a few times and roll into a 30-inch baton, making sure the ends don’t taper too much. Flatten the top so the baton is 2 inches wide. Cut the baton in half, then cut each half into 5 equal pieces, each about 3 inches long. Coat the pieces in the remaining breadcrumbs and arrange in the prepared pan. (If you like, you can lightly brush the pieces with water to help the breadcrumbs stick.) Repeat with the remaining dough.