When the cakes are chilled, prepare a towel-lined platter and set it next to the stove. In a large skillet over high heat, heat 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the fish cakes, but do not crowd them. (If cakes are too soft to lift from the sheet pan with your hands, use a thin metal spatula to gently transport them into the skillet.) Fry the cakes, undisturbed, until crisped and browned, about 4 minutes per side. If cakes lose a bit of shape when flipped, gently nudge them back together with your spatula. Transfer to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining cakes, adding more oil as needed.