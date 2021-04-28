We’ve got plenty of recipes that demonstrate how versatile cheddar can be. Scroll on for some of our favorites, and if you don’t see the one you want, search for “cheddar” in our Recipe Finder.
Grilled Kimcheese, pictured above. Some say American cheese is standard for a grilled cheese, but I always defer to cheddar. I’m not sure why cheddar tastes so good with kimchi — is it the classic combo of zippy spice and rich cheese? Is it the textures of crunchy cabbage against silky melted cheese? Regardless, the pair makes an excellent grilled cheese.
Quite Cheesy Sharp Cheddar Soufflé. Get ready to demystify fussy soufflés with this light-as-air cheddar version.
Shrimp With Cheddar Grits and Chorizo. Cheesy grits are just plain old delicious, and especially so with spicy chorizo and shrimp.
Poblano, Bacon and Cheddar Skillet Corn Bread. Cheddar and corn are an excellent match, especially with smoky bacon. You could also throw some cheddar into biscuits, or even scones.
Roasted Red Pepper Mac n Cheese. This cheddar-heavy mac and cheese gets an extra flavor boost from roasted red pepper.
Cornmeal Waffles With Cheddar, Chipotle and Scallions. Ever had savory waffles? These cheesy, spicy ones are delicious.
Cheddar Potato Gratin. This cheesy, creamy dish is easily scalable, and makes excellent leftovers.
More from Voraciously: