Using a small food processor, pulse the anchovies and garlic into a paste. Add the lemon juice, mustard and honey and process until smooth. With the processor running, slowly stream in the grapeseed or canola oil and the olive oil. Stop the machine and, using a leaf of romaine, taste the dressing, adding salt, pepper and more lemon juice as needed, pulsing for another second or two to combine. (This may also be done by hand: On a cutting board, using a chef’s knife, chop and crush the anchovies and garlic into a paste. Add them to a medium bowl and whisk in the lemon juice, mustard and honey. Whisk the oils into the dressing in a steady stream until it’s emulsified and thick. Season to taste with salt and pepper.)