Besides providing color and nutritional power, that bounty of produce brings layers of flavor, too, with leeks lending their distinctive, aromatic essence, baby kale adding a savory minerality (you could swap in spinach or Swiss chard), and lots of fresh parsley imbuing the whole dish with an air of freshness. If you are used to thinking of parsley as a garnish, the full cup called for here might seem like a typo, but go with it. You’ll be amazed at how delightful the tender herb is as a main ingredient.