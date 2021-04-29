Besides providing color and nutritional power, that bounty of produce brings layers of flavor, too, with leeks lending their distinctive, aromatic essence, baby kale adding a savory minerality (you could swap in spinach or Swiss chard), and lots of fresh parsley imbuing the whole dish with an air of freshness. If you are used to thinking of parsley as a garnish, the full cup called for here might seem like a typo, but go with it. You’ll be amazed at how delightful the tender herb is as a main ingredient.
Like frittatas do in general, this one makes for a light, satisfying meal any time of day, warm or at room temperature, served with a nice hunk of crusty whole grain bread and maybe a crunchy salad or some sliced tomato.
A small slice of it also does the trick as an energizing afternoon snack. But this week it seems destined for Mother’s Day brunch, as a fresh, green way to honor the maternal goddesses in our lives.
Storage: Leftover frittata can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
Ingredients
- 6 large eggs
- 1/4 cup low-fat milk
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 medium leek, white and light green parts, sliced thinly into half-moons (about 2 cups)
- 3 cups packed baby kale, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, mustard, salt and pepper until combined.
Step 2
In a 10-inch cast iron or ovenproof skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the leeks and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 4 minutes. Add the kale and cook, stirring often, until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. At first, the pan will look completely full, but the kale will wilt fast and reduce. Add the parsley, stir to combine and spread the vegetables evenly around the bottom of the skillet.
Step 3
Pour the egg mixture over the greens, covering them evenly. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook until the eggs set around the edges but are still loose in the middle, about 8 minutes.
Step 4
Position an oven rack 4 to 6 inches from the broiler element and preheat the broiler. Place the skillet under the broiler and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until the surface is set and golden brown. (If your broiler is on the bottom, carefully transfer the skillet to the broiler drawer.) Let rest for 1 to 2 minutes, then cut into 6 wedges.
Serve warm or at room temperature.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 141; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 186 mg; Sodium: 207 mg; Carbohydrates: 6 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 8 g.
