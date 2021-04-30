Meat was often the star of the dinner plate back in those days. My family was the type that regularly clipped coupons, which meant meat wasn’t something that we could afford to mess up, so being involved in getting it to the table was a task I did not take lightly. At first, I simply mimicked what I saw my mother do time after time: a sprinkle and a shake of the same tried-and-true seasonings she always used until it looked just right. But soon I took note of the spice jars that sat untouched, the unfamiliar ingredients from one of those gift sets she probably took home because it was on sale. Like a forbidden flame, they drew me in.