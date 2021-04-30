That experience was not just about the wine, but about seeing where it is made and meeting the people who make it. When we returned home to the D.C. area, we started frequenting wine stores and visiting local wineries just as Virginia and Maryland were beginning their impressive growth in quality wine. Joining that ride from the beginning helped shape my perspective and my writings. I’ve championed local wines and urged readers to explore “wine from around here, wherever here happens to be.” But for me, it all started in Napa Valley.