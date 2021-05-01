It took 35 years for me to make sorullitos again. My own son had just turned 4. As I stared at him racing his Hot Wheels cars on our patio, I wondered what his first memories would be. Would he recall the way I tickled him as he screamed for me to stop? Would he look back at the stories I told him as we both fought sleep? Maybe he would be imprinted by his first taste of sorullitos, as I had been so long ago.