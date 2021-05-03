Baranuk has seen online videos promoting steel wool. “It’s almost like a horror film to me,” he says, because something like that can remove the finish. What about more intense products such as Soft Scrub and Comet? “Those are all big no-nos,” Hurley says. Even straight-up vinegar can prove too harsh, she says. Baranuk likes Bon Ami as a gentle yet effective option, although he often goes natural with a halved lemon coated in salt (bonus: the spent lemon can be tossed down the disposal to clean and freshen that). Bar Keepers Friend is in my arsenal, too, when my stainless steel sink needs a good shining. Some manufacturers, including Kohler, offer cleaners designed for their specific sinks. Regardless of what you use, Hurley says, it’s a good idea to test it on a small spot first and not leave it on the sink for an extended period of time.