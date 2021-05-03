Reavis is equally adept with other meats. His bone-in short rib looks like a beast, this tomahawk of crusty beef, but it goes down like butter. His brisket expands on the classic Texas salt-and-pepper rub to include dried oregano and smoked paprika, which enhances both the color and flavor of the beef, though I should point out that his slices can sometimes arrive dehydrated, probably from repeated trips in and out of the holding unit. His quarter chicken is a visually arresting plate, the bird’s skin tinted crimson from paprika and cherry wood smoke, interrupted only by dark patches of char. It’s as easy to eat as it is to look at.