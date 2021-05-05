Below, I’ve assembled a few recipes for each character based on what I think they’d enjoy. Which one suits you or the mother figure in your life best? What other dishes would you associate with each character? Tell us in the comments below.
And you’ll notice that I didn’t include any desserts — that’s because, naturally, everyone’s having cheesecake.
Rose Nylund’s Scandinavian Dinner
Hailing from St. Olaf, Minn., a small Norwegian farming settlement, Rose is the heart of the show. She escaped the cold after the death of her husband to find solace in the warmth of Miami, but with how much she speaks of her hometown, a meal of Scandinavian dishes would be a treat to celebrate the holiday.
Lefse. This flat Norwegian skillet bread is sure to bring a taste of home.
Swedish Turkey Meatballs. While you could also make the recipe from Ikea, I imagine Rose would be a fan of experimenting in the kitchen and switching things up a bit with this 30-minute version.
Rose on Rose. Nothing screams Rose Nylund more than a sparkling pink cocktail to match the character’s bubbly, effervescent and whimsical personality.
Blanche Devereaux’s Southern-Inspired Supper
This Southern debutante is known for enjoying the company of gentlemen, and this meal is built around what I envision she might enjoy while entertaining one on a warm Miami evening.
Fried Green Tomatoes With Comeback Sauce. The crisp crunch of the tomatoes paired with a creamy dipping sauce is a play on textures that is sure to tantalize the senses.
Pecan-Crusted Trout With Brown Butter Herb Sauce. Even though Blanche isn’t known to be the most adept cook, this sheet pan fish is easy enough that even she could tackle it.
White Sangria With Peaches and Raspberries. Blanche is originally from Georgia, so I’m sure she loves peaches. A batch of this sangria is just the thing to quench her and her companion’s thirst while enjoying the night air out on the lanai.
Dorothy Zbornak’s Pragmatic Preparations
The most practical of the four characters, Dorothy, I imagine, cooks mostly out of necessity instead of enjoyment. As such, she’s all about convenience, whether when she was trying to feed her children when she was younger and still married to Stan or later while on her own as a working woman.
Any Vegetable Instant Pot Soup. Speaking of convenience, I posit she’d be a big fan of multicookers. And not wanting to let anything go to waste, this soup recipe is ideal for using whatever you have on hand; plus it comes together in almost no time.
Baked Chicken Thighs With Butter and Onions. Everyone loves a recipe where you can set it and forget it, and these hands-off chicken thighs inspired by my own mom are bound to please.
Apple Butter Old-Fashioned. Instead of an apple, one day one of Dorothy’s students gave her a jar of apple butter, which she can now use to make a cocktail after a long day in the classroom.
Sophia Petrillo’s Italian Feast
This Italian immigrant grandmother carried the traditions of her home country to the United States and would love to see it passed down to future generations.
Sauteed Early Peas With Olive Oil and Prosciutto, Florentine Style. While Sophia has a sordid history with Mama Celeste, here’s hoping her relationship with another Italian culinary figure, Marcella Hazan — whose tome “Essentials of Classic Italian Cooking” this recipe comes from — is much more amicable.
Classic Ragu Bolognese. While I’m sure Sophia would love a serving of her family’s secret sauce only prepared once a year during her home village’s Festival of the Dancing Virgins, this Bolognese should still bring a smile to her face.
Sicilian Melt Martini. This is the perfect cocktail to sip while Sophia reminisces and shares tales from her motherland. “Picture it. Sicily, 1922 …”
