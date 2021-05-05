When you’re shaping, feel free to use as much flour as you need to keep it from sticking to your counter, and there’s no need to worry about overworking the dough and making it tough. Per J. Kenji López-Alt in Serious Eats, “Because of ricotta’s high protein and fat content, even with excess flour the dough will have trouble forming gluten, the protein network that can make dough tough to chew.” Once formed, just drop the gnocchi into a pot of salted boiling water and they’ll be done in no time. It should take just a couple minutes once they float to the surface for them to cook all the way through and transform from pasty blobs to ethereally plush little pasta pillows.