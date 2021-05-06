After reading that he considers his garlic confit “the one pantry staple from this cookbook that you should always have in your refrigerator,” I made a beeline to my kitchen to try it. It’s easy to make: You simply simmer peeled garlic cloves and olive oil over a very low heat until the cloves are golden and soft. It takes nearly an hour but the process is pretty hands-off, only needing a little stirring now and then.
True to Kluger’s promise, the result is flavor-magic: The garlic cloves become spreadably creamy and mellow tasting, but also deeply savory, with a hint of sweetness, while the oil takes on the same intoxicating flavor. You can use the cloves and the oil in myriad ways — spread on toast, whirred into a bean dip, stirred into a sauce or slathered onto meat or poultry, to name just a few.
The confit transforms everything it touches with its deep, savory essence. In “Chasing Flavor,” it drives the bold taste of this glorious creamy dressing. With a mouthwatering, savory-sweet-tangy balance, the dressing so good and is such a breeze to make, it’s now officially in regular rotation in my home. It stands up especially well to hearty greens, so I have used it here to dress a simple, but eye-catching, tri-color kale salad, massaging the dressing into the greens to tenderize them a bit before tossing them with sliced radicchio, fennel and a generous handful of fresh parsley.
The result is so compellingly delicious, it has earned garlic confit a permanent place in my refrigerator.
Storage Notes: Leftover dressing can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Ingredients
For the vinaigrette
- 4 cloves Garlic Confit (see related recipe)
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil or oil from the confit
- 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
For the salad
- 5 cups (5 ounces) lightly packed, thinly sliced kale leaves (from about 1/2 large bunch stemmed kale)
- 1 cup thinly sliced radicchio
- 1 medium fennel bulb, cored and thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
Step 1
Make the vinaigrette: In the pitcher of a blender, combine the garlic confit, lemon juice, oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, salt and pepper and blend until smooth and creamy. You should get about 1/2 cup.
Step 2
Make the salad: Place the kale into a large bowl and add 1/4 cup of the dressing on top. Using your hands, massage the kale and dressing together until the kale is tender, about 2 minutes. Add the radicchio, fennel and parsley and toss to combine.
Step 3
Divide among bowls or places and serve.
Nutrition Information
Calories: 86; Total Fat: 4 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 167 mg; Carbohydrates: 12 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 2 g.
