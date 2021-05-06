In honor of diners, how about we make patty melts tonight? This recipe is a bit of a cheat, because it sidesteps the traditional “patty” for meaty, crispy mushrooms. You can use any mushrooms you like, but it’s wild mushroom season in most of the United States now, so if you see maitakes, king or black trumpets, hedgehogs or porcinis at the market, use those! Whatever ones you pick, the mushrooms will get a boost of flavor from Worcestershire sauce. Caramelized onions go in, too, of course, as does a pretty generous amount of cheese. Pile everything between two slices of bread and fry the sandwiches in a smidge of butter until they’re golden on both sides. Slice — on the diagonal! — and serve with . . . potato chips? A short milkshake? A quickly tossed slaw or herby salad? In my humble opinion, you should never skip the pickles.