Throwing stuff on a sheet pan is my go-to whenever I want something easy and delicious. All you need is your vegetable(s) of choice, oil, salt and pepper, but you could jazz it up by adding a couple cloves of garlic, a few sprigs of fresh hard herbs or whatever spices and seasonings you enjoy most. Toss everything together right on the sheet pan instead of a bowl first to save yourself from dirtying an extra dish before popping it into the oven. You can roast vegetables anywhere from 350 to 450 degrees depending on their density, how quickly you want them to cook and whether you want them to get nicely browned or maybe even a little charred (my personal preference). One note of caution when it comes to mixing and matching different produce: Choose ingredients that will cook at similar rates, or cut them into smaller pieces so that they do.