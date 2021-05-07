There is also pétillant-naturel, a rebirth of an old-style sparkling wine that simply completes fermentation in the bottle to capture some carbon dioxide and create a mild fizz. It’s a contrast to the much more time-consuming and expensive champagne method of inducing a second fermentation in the bottle. Now we have piquette, made from re-fermenting the spent grape skins after the real wine is made. Sometimes these concoctions are cloudy and funky, as if to appeal to the sour beer and kombucha demographic. They may be made without added sulfites. They may even be marketed as “better for you” wines. Anything to scratch a niche.