Storage: The salad can be refrigerated for up to 5 days. Freezing is not recommended. The garlic confit can be refrigerated for up to 1 week and frozen for up to 3 months. Make sure the cloves are submerged in the oil by at least 1 inch. Use a clean spoon to scoop the cloves out. The garlic oil can be refrigerated for up to 7 days. The labneh can be refrigerated for up to 5 days, as can the cooked potatoes and lentils. Rewarm the potatoes and lentils in the microwave or the oven before dressing and assembling.