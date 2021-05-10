Fresh juice: Freezing juice in an ice cube tray is a great way to deal with excess citrus that’s about to go off or the inevitability that recipes frequently use the juice of just part of a lime or lemon. Of course, it would work just as well with oranges or grapefruit. “Bag up the different kinds of juice separately, then thaw the preferred combo of juices when I want it,” says kmainpa. For busy days, -dbg- keeps pouches of homemade green juice in the freezer, too.