“Most wild-caught shrimp from the U.S. is a ‘Good Alternative,’ but ridgeback prawns from California or shrimp caught with skimmer trawls anywhere in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico except Florida are on the ‘Avoid’ list. Over 90 percent of shrimp on the U.S. market is imported, and many countries have yellow- and red-rated sources. Also, look for shrimp that’s been eco-certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Naturland. If you’re not sure of the species or source, err on the side of caution and look for other ‘Best Choice’ seafood.”
Read on for some recent recipes featuring shrimp.
Shrimp Hummus Bowl, above. This ultrasimple dinner comes together extra-fast. Serve with rice or pita.
Ceviche-Style Shrimp Cocktail With Green Grapes. If it’s hot where you live, you’ll want this cooling shrimp cocktail.
Spicy Shrimp Roll. Here’s another cold seafood option for hot days! Adjust the spice levels to your preferences.
Pickled Gulf Shrimp. This recipe from our Essential Cookbooks series comes from the “Sweet Home Cafe Cookbook,” a collection of African American cooking. Simple and snackable, these shrimp will become a fast favorite, if they aren’t already.
Double-Stacked Shrimp and Cheese Tacos (Tacos Bravos). When chef Pati Jinich went to Sonora, Mexico — a state known for cattle — she was surprised to find “some of the best shrimp tacos" she has ever had.
Saffron Shrimp Flambé. Sometimes, you just want to set your food on fire. So set some shrimp on fire in a golden, saffron sauce.
