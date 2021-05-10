“Most wild-caught shrimp from the U.S. is a ‘Good Alternative,’ but ridgeback prawns from California or shrimp caught with skimmer trawls anywhere in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico except Florida are on the ‘Avoid’ list. Over 90 percent of shrimp on the U.S. market is imported, and many countries have yellow- and red-rated sources. Also, look for shrimp that’s been eco-certified by the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC), Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC), Best Aquaculture Practices (BAP) and Naturland. If you’re not sure of the species or source, err on the side of caution and look for other ‘Best Choice’ seafood.”