Kale and Cucumber Salad With Avocado-Tahini Dressing, above. Crunchy-soft massaged kale, crisp and cooling cucumber, plus a creamy avocado-tahini dressing make this a texturally balanced side dish. This salad would be a great addition to a summery plate; think grilled protein, this salad and some Triple Garlic Bread.
Chilean-Style Avocado Salad. This bright, light salad can be prepared in advance, and would be an excellent accompaniment to a spiced, flavorful main protein, such as Skirt Steak With Red Chimichurri and Peppers, Gochujang Skirt Steak or Roasted Pork Shank With Red Cabbage Escabeche.
Pea and Radish Salad With Mint. Snap and green peas, plus crisp radishes, bright lemon and refreshing mint make this great to pair alongside so many different dishes! Serve with Fish en Papillote, Air-Fryer Fish Fillets, even Cod Fish Cakes.
Muffuletta Salad. This briny, zippy vegetarian salad version of the popular New Orleans muffuletta sandwich “was just perfect” paired with pizza, writes Joe Yonan. So obviously, you must serve it with pizza! Check out our pizza guide for tips.
Gem Salad With Grapefruit, Pickled Onions and Avocado Dressing. Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger says she likes to pair this pretty salad balanced with grapefruit and creamy avocado with chili or alongside a sheet-pan supper. We’re thinking Bean and Barley Chili or Brown Sugar and Chili-Rubbed Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner.
