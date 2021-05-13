Martin Yan: Wok hei is the “breath of the wok” that can only be achieved when the wok is hot enough, then the aroma and flavor can be released. The way to achieve this is to heat up your wok over high heat. Once it is hot enough, add the oil. This is referred to as “hot wok, cool oil.” Add your marinated protein, let it sear for about 30 seconds before stir-frying. Try not to stir right away — let it sear until lightly golden brown, turn to the other side and sear. The higher the temperature, the more the “wok hei” is released.