At least two dozen other cuisines put their own spin on the cutlet, using different cuts of meat or new mixes of ingredients, almost always battering and frying it into an oblong piece of food. Variations include Iranian kotlets (ground meat and potato patties), German kotellets (a cut of meat that includes some of the rib bone), Indian dishes such as aloo tikki, Polish kotlet and many others. The point is, I think there’s room for one more: How about cauliflower “cutlets”?