Different tasters imagined both flavors as the product of cough syrup mixology: The blackberry was “like if you mixed Dimetapp and Robitussin together,” one suggested, while the peach mango prompted another to imagine a demented bartender “pour[ing] Dimetapp in with the syrup on the bottom of a Dole’s peaches can.” Even the most ardent of seltzer fans among us lamented, “this is the only one I don’t want to take another sip of.”