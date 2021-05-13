With the marinade still clinging to it, the chicken is then placed on a grill or grill pan, to end up boldly seasoned, moist and tender, and boasting a gorgeous deep-emerald color to boot. I used skinless, boneless chicken thighs here because their richer taste not only balances the intensity of the marinade beautifully, but also helps the meat from drying out on the grill, but you could certainly substitute skinless boneless chicken breast, if you prefer.