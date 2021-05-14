The term “couscous” can refer to both the grain product typically made from semolina (coarsely ground durum wheat) — though it can also be made from other grains, including barley and millet — and the dish made from it. The dish is traditionally made by steaming the granules in a couscousière over a simmering stew until light and fluffy to absorb the stew’s flavors before being served together. It is a staple food from the Maghreb, also known as Northwest Africa, and is so beloved that Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia and Mauritania submitted a joint bid for couscous to receive intangible cultural heritage status from UNESCO, a distinction reserved for the world’s most treasured cultural practices, and it was approved last December. “This new inscription recognizes the value of couscous and the knowledge, practices and know-how that surround it,” the UNESCO website states.