In Ohio, Taste Hospitality President Sheila Trautner says she can’t imagine asking guests to prove that they’ve been vaccinated to be served at the company’s restaurants, wine bar, event space and golf club near Columbus. And she says going beyond what public officials mandate doesn’t make sense. “We have to make sure our employees are safe, but at the same time, these leaders who are putting these rules in place or taking them away — if they’re saying it’s safe then as a business, I have to trust that and try to make my business successful,” she says.