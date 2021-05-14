But he knew right away that the news would prompt another reaction: confusion.
Maine still requires masking and social distancing for indoor diners, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that state and local rules aimed at halting the spread of covid-19 would remain in place even as the federal standards loosened up.
Still, he figured that diners who’ve gotten their shots might take the new CDC directions to mean they’re now free to dine as they please.
“We know that people don’t necessarily pay attention to the details, so when the CDC says it’s okay to go maskless, that’s a great path to putting it all behind us, but we know we’ll have to deal with it today,” he says.
Around the country, restaurant owners are grappling with similar scenarios, wondering what the new rules mean for their businesses and some fearing that the shift could lead to more potential conflict with guests over masking up and spreading out. Even before the CDC announcement, many were attempting what feels like their 1,000th “pivot” of the pandemic, as many states and localities are loosening rules on restaurants’ capacity limits.
“I worry that it’s reverting us back to the confusion that led to combativeness that we saw early in the pandemic,” says Mike Gallagher, a partner in the Georgia restaurants Brick Store Pub and Leon Full Service in Decatur and Good Word Brewing in Duluth.
Gallagher isn’t sure whether he is permitted under Decatur’s code to allow diners to go maskless — and whether his staff would feel comfortable with it. He spent Friday morning on the phone, checking with city commissioners and the mayor to find out, he says, just as he was gearing up for the busy weekend service.
Some are already trying to head off potential conflict.
Early on Friday, Clay posted a message on the chain’s Facebook and Twitter accounts letting customers know that despite the CDC news, the rules for dining haven’t changed. “You still must wear a mask no matter what. The max party size is still 8 people, and tables must be socially distanced,” the company tweeted. “We ask for your patience with our team when dining in with us as we are still limited as to what we can do.”
“We’re trying to be proactive,” says Clay, who has worked the door at the restaurants and knows that the job often involves “educating” guests about what’s required. “Hopefully, people will see this ahead of time.”
In Virginia, Jake Endres, co-owner of Crooked Run Brewing in Leesburg and Sterling, isn’t too worried about continuing to enforce the state’s requirement that diners continue to mask up unless they’re eating or drinking. He’s found the clientele at his two locations to be generally polite about the rules, though he has talked to plenty of colleagues in other areas who aren’t as lucky.
He’s more concerned about the uncertainty ahead when Virginia’s covid restrictions, except mask requirements, lift on June 15, if cases continue to decline. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam had said he would follow CDC guidance on masking, and many are wondering how the new federal rules will affect the state’s mandates.
“Whatever the decision is, whether you agree with it or not, the goal is to prevent confusion,” Endres says. “It’s important that it’s made and communicated clearly.”
Others in the industry are urging a cautious approach as restaurants reopen and expand indoor dining capacity. On Friday, a group led by prominent chef-restaurateurs José Andrés, Rick Bayless and Russell Jackson, along with Corby Kummer, executive director of the Aspen Institute’s food and society program, released a plan outlining steps for restaurants and diners. Titled “Safety First,” it calls for restaurants to make sure all workers wear masks and that all guests wear masks when they’re not eating.
That applies no matter the person’s vaccination status, the men wrote in an op-ed published Thursday in The Washington Post. “There are no first- and second-class citizens,” they wrote. “Inside a restaurant, everybody wears a mask, except while eating.” Bayless has told his own guests who say they have been vaccinated that they still must mask up “as a measure of respect for everyone in here tonight.”
Not all restaurants are prepared to take such steps.
Endres says that if masking rules are loosened for indoor dining based on the CDC’s advice, he isn’t interested in trying to police rules based on who’s been vaccinated. “The honor system is the only way it can be done,” he says.
And if vaccinated restaurant workers aren’t required to wear masks, he says, he will consult with his staff over what kind of policy they would adopt. “We run the business very democratically, so I would want to have a discussion with our staff,” he says. “They’ve all had a chance to get vaccinated. I anticipate it will be more on them what they want to do.”
In Ohio, Taste Hospitality President Sheila Trautner says she can’t imagine asking guests to prove that they’ve been vaccinated to be served at the company’s restaurants, wine bar, event space and golf club near Columbus. And she says going beyond what public officials mandate doesn’t make sense. “We have to make sure our employees are safe, but at the same time, these leaders who are putting these rules in place or taking them away — if they’re saying it’s safe then as a business, I have to trust that and try to make my business successful,” she says.
Some say the approach outlined in “Safety First” isn’t workable for all restaurants.
Gallagher says he appreciates the “spirit” of the call to require everyone in a restaurant to wear masks, and praised Andres’s humanitarian work. “I just don’t think that’s the reality when you’re talking about different restaurants in different places with different teams and customers and vaccination levels.”
Eduardo Jordan, chef-owner of JuneBaby and other Seattle restaurants, plans to reopen to indoor dining next month and says he figures he and his staff will be masked up, at least at first. Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash.) on Thursday followed the CDC’s announcement by lifting masking requirements in the state in most settings.
“I’m just gauging everything and figuring out what people are going to be comfortable with,” Jordan says. For now, he’s focused on making sure his staff has gotten shots — they’re about 99 percent vaccinated, he says — before the reopening. But Jordan doesn’t plan on asking customers to prove they have, too: “I don’t want to be the police of masking."
