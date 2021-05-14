For the consumer, Vivino’s best feature is its ability to scan a label or restaurant wine list using your phone’s camera. It’s lightning-fast and accurate in recognizing all but the newest or most obscure wines and makes rating wines a cinch. When you scan a label for the first time, the app gives you a percentage score of whether it thinks you will like the wine, based on your own ratings and the consensus of the “community.” This new Match For You feature has tried to steer me away from a few wines I really liked, but perhaps I haven’t been using it long enough for the app to get to know me.