Packet cooking has a number of things going for it. If you’re a family, it’s fun to let everyone choose and assemble their own parcels. Enclosing food in parchment or foil packets allows for steaming, a particularly efficient cooking method that is gentle enough for delicate proteins, especially fish. Because the steam is so intense and cooks the exterior of the food so quickly, it’s best to stick with smaller cuts and pieces of vegetables. The sealed environment traps moisture — no dry food here! — and lets you infuse the ingredients with a variety of flavors, especially wine and herbs. And, of course, the cleanup, whether you’re popping the packets into the oven or onto the grill, is minimal when everything is self-contained. There’s also the dramatic reveal, when each diner can open their packet and be greeted with a whoosh of aromatic steam.