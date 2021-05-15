Technically speaking, this process is baking. But in terms of options for putting dinner on the table and to avoid the implication that I’m talking about baked goods and sweets, I’m going to lean on the term and concept of roasting. As Harold McGee explains in “On Food and Cooking,” this strategy combines two heating methods. The first is radiation, which is the transfer of heat in “waves of pure energy.” In other words, the food does not need to be in direct contact with the heat source. The other is convection, in which air is the medium that transfers heat to the food. Neither, in the setting of an oven set to bake, is particularly effective at rapid heat transfer, so roasting is rarely the fastest method. McGee gives the example of how much faster a potato can be boiled than roasted, even at a high temperature.