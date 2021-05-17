The sauce should be stored in a glass container, such as a Mason jar, and should be shaken well before applying to finished barbecue.
Recipe notes: The sauce is best if made several days before serving. It can be refrigerated in a glass container with a tightfitting lid for up to two months.
Ingredients
- 2 cups apple cider or white vinegar
- 1 cup ketchup
- 1 cup light or dark brown sugar
- 3/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice (from 3 to 4 lemons)
- 1/2 cup Louisiana-style hot sauce
- 4 cloves garlic, finely grated or minced
- 1 tablespoon fine sea salt or table salt
- 1/2 tablespoon finely ground black pepper
Step 1
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together the vinegar, ketchup, sugar, Worcestershire sauce, lemon juice, hot sauce, garlic, salt and pepper until combined. Increase the heat to medium high and cook, stirring until the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Do not allow it to boil. Remove from the heat and transfer to a lidded jar.
Use right away or refrigerate until needed. Shake well before serving.
Nutrition Information
(Per 1/4-cup serving)
Calories: 58; Total Fat: 0 g; Saturated Fat: 0 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 829 mg; Carbohydrates: 15 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 14 g; Protein: 0 g.
Adapted from “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller (The University of North Carolina Press, 2021).
Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.
