“Daddy” Bruce Randolph Sr. remains a legend in Denver more than 25 years after his death in 1994, not just for his barbecue but for his humanitarian work. The secret to his ‘cue was his sauce, a recipe that Randolph credited to his beloved grandmother, a freed slave who raised him. Described as a cross between an “eastern North Carolina sauce and a Deep South barbecue sauce,” this thin, vinegar-heavy condiment reflects Randolph’s roots in the South. The sauce’s tangy qualities could divide Denverites who were not raised on a tradition of vinegary barbecue. But as Randolph once told a journalist, it’s the sauce that makes the difference, not the wood smoke.