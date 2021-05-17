Miller’s avoidance of the term is a sign of his rigorous scholarship: He doesn’t apply the descriptor retroactively to a group of African Americans who would have never been called pitmasters in their own time. But Miller, a lawyer turned food historian, seems to be making a larger point with his language, as if he were carving out a class exclusively for people whose skills were simultaneously hailed and ignored. It’s as if Miller is creating a lexicon to ensure that these Black contributions to American culture can’t be written out of history.