I think it’s safe to say the pandemic has been a nightmare for almost everyone in the restaurant industry, but for Riccio, the pestilence has been a daily reminder about her condition. She has a rare genetic connective tissue disorder that, in her younger days as a line cook, compelled her to pop ungodly amounts of aspirin to manage the pain. Once she weened herself off analgesics, Riccio discovered she was severely allergic to dairy products, which might have been a death sentence to a lesser chef, the kind who orders butter, cream and cheese by the pallet. Riccio just changed her approach and kept on cooking: She now re-creates some of her favorite dishes in plant form.