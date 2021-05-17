Use another appliance. Even without a stand mixer, other tools can knead bread dough. One, a bread machine, is designed exactly for the purpose. Even if you don’t want to bake the bread in the appliance, you can use it to knead and do a first rise on the dough setting. But before you attempt it, PJ Hamel at King Arthur Baking has a few pieces of advice. While it can be helpful to know the machine’s weight capacity (generally 1 to 2 pounds), you should really figure out the “flour capacity,” which can be done by taking a look at the recipe booklet often included with the machine. (Easier said than done if your machine is secondhand.) According to Hamel, these are rough guidelines: 1-pound machine, 2 to 2 3/4 cups flour; 1 1/2-pound machine, 3 to 4 cups flour; 2-pound machine, 4 to 5 1/2 cups flour. Use those numbers to help figure out recipes that will and won’t work. You don’t have to spend a lot on a bread machine, either. Check out thrift stores to score one on the cheap.