Monday’s debut column, written by Kindelsperger, underscores a new review sensibility. His subject, Soul & Smoke, is a catering company in the suburb of Evanston launched by a couple who met working in the world of fine dining. Barbecue on par with Chicago’s best, available only for takeout or delivery, is the draw. “Producing great barbecue day after day requires the same kind of dedication and dogged persistence as more expensive downtown restaurants,” he wrote in his three-star (“excellent”) review.
The critic assignments were announced Friday by the Tribune’s editor in chief. “If you want to know what’s going on in Chicago’s dining world, Louisa and Nick have the answers. Where to go. What to order. What are the issues that people in the industry — and, ultimately, diners — care about?” Colin McMahon said. “Nick and Louisa have earned Chicago’s trust, and ours.”
The news follows a Washington Post story last month about the state of criticism in the nation’s third-largest city, which has won more than 80 culinary awards, second only to New York, from the James Beard Foundation. In February, Steve Dolinsky, another popular tastemaker, exited the review ranks when he left ABC7 and his “Hungry Hound” food segment after a 17-year run.
Hired on the same day in 2016 as food and dining reporters at the Tribune, Chu and Kindelsperger say they pitched the idea of two critics to their bosses, who bit. “We like to write reviews and also read reviews by people we respect,” says Chu, who looks forward to seeing where she and her colleague agree and diverge. She thinks she and Kindelsperger can learn from each other. In a sign of the times, Kindelsperger thinks the team approach trumps that of “just a White male voice.”
Their resumes complement each other. Chu, born in Hong Kong but raised in Chicago, is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Paris, where she went on to cook at the acclaimed Les Ambassadeurs, as well as El Bulli in Spain. She has written for CHOW and Gourmet magazine and served as a field coordinator for Anthony Bourdain’s “No Reservations” series.
Kindelsperger, an Indiana native, previously wrote a recipe blog, the Paupered Chef, about inexpensive home cooking, and has written for Serious Eats, Epicurious, New York Magazine, The Post and other publications. Shortly after he was hired at the Tribune, Kindelsperger, who is particularly passionate about Mexican cooking, volunteered to survey the city’s taco scene, for which he ate “234 in one month,” with photographs to prove it.
“We really need to be two right now,” Chu says. For one thing, the critics are looking at a long list of restaurants that have not been reviewed since the start of the pandemic. For another, the ownership of her employer is up in the air; Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for stripping newspapers of resources, is among the suitors. Chu says she and her colleague want to get as much of their work out there if the powers that be decide restaurant reviews are not a priority.
In the wake of the #MeToo and Black Lives Matter movements, accountability — discussions of race, class and sustainability — will factor into their criticism, the new critics say.
“We need to meet our audience where they are,” Chu says. The critics plan to take some of their stories to social media, including Facebook Live and Twitch streams. “If it’s TikTok, we’ll do TikTok, too.”
They plan to alternate writing the column, although joint bylines are a possibility. Star ratings will continue, but not for every establishment. The critics hope to make at least two visits to restaurants they plan to rate. Divvying up assignments will be decided in part by the level of enthusiasm a reviewer has for a given subject, says Kindelsperger, who volunteers that Chu “knows way more about French food than I do.”
And if they disagree about a subject? “We argue all the time,” Kindelsperger says. Chu, who also co-hosts the “Chewing” podcast on WBEZ, points to an Instagram Live debate in which the two addressed the issue of whether to put ketchup on a hot dog, a Chicago food icon. (Chu defended the condiment in the half-hour back-and-forth.)
The two-person approach to criticism follows the 2018 hiring of Bill Addison and Patricia Escárcega at the Los Angeles Times after the death of Jonathan Gold, the first person to win a Pulitzer Prize for food criticism. (Escárcega recently left the publication following a pay-equity dispute.)
Bottom line, Kindelsperger says: “I want people to be excited to read the review every week.”
Members of the restaurant community see the appointment as a progressive move.
“The Chicago Tribune is continuing a tradition of great restaurant critics — but now two,” says Beverly Kim, co-owner of the restaurants Parachute and Wherewithall. “Chicago deserves the attention, and the expertise.” As the city prepares to fully reopen, she sees the duo as part of Chicago’s “road to recovery.”
Last month, Erick Williams, owner of the Southern-themed Virtue in Hyde Park, told The Washington Post he hoped Vettel’s replacement was “someone who cut their teeth already” — an experienced journalist — and possibly a woman or minority. He got that and more with Chu. “Louisa definitely represents diversity,” says the chef, adding that her culinary background gives her extra credibility. “I look forward to seeing their impact at the Tribune and the hospitality community of Chicago.”
While their photo accompanied the Tribune’s announcement, the critics hope to eat under the radar. “For better or worse, middle-aged women are invisible in society,” says Chu, who plans to be sunglassed and hatted this summer. Her fellow critic vows not to use his name when making reservations, or otherwise bring attention to himself. Anyway, Kindelsperger says higher-end restaurants already know what area critics look like, while in casual neighborhood spots, “nobody cares.”
They will soon enough.
