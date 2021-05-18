“We really need to be two right now,” Chu says. For one thing, the critics are looking at a long list of restaurants that have not been reviewed since the start of the pandemic. For another, the ownership of her employer is up in the air; Alden Global Capital, a hedge fund known for stripping newspapers of resources, is among the suitors. Chu says she and her colleague want to get as much of their work out there if the powers that be decide restaurant reviews are not a priority.