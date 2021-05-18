While the pasta is cooling, grill the chicken. If using a well-seasoned grill pan, place it over medium-high heat until a few drops of water sizzle and quickly evaporate, about 3 minutes. If using a grill, oil the grates well. If using a gas grill, preheat it to medium-high, about 450 degrees. If using a charcoal grill, light the charcoal in a chimney; when the briquettes are mostly white and ashy, and distribute them under the cooking area for direct heat. For a medium-hot fire, you should be able to hold your hand about 6 inches above the coals for about 4 or 5 seconds. (This recipe may take about 20 minutes longer if using a charcoal grill.)