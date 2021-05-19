In the end, I came out of testing even more excited than when I went into it, which isn’t always the case! (Nothing but raves from all my taste-testers, too.) In truth, the result was more of a mash-up of scones, biscuits and muffins (muffin tops, really) than scones alone, and that’s what makes it particularly enjoyable and unique. I even contemplated a silly portmanteau combining the names — muffsconscuits? bisconffins? — but that seemed like a mouthful, especially when the only mouthful I want you to experience is the one in which you tear off a fluffy bite of this treat and pause to savor it.