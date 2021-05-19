Naturally, I took a deep dive through our archives to find some of my favorite spicy recipes and ones I want to try. Scroll on for some serious spice. And if you don’t see what you’re looking for, head to our Recipe Finder.
Spicy Mint Beef, pictured above. With spicy peppers and fragrant mint, this simple dinner has a serious kick.
Sweet, Spicy and Crunchy Korean Tofu. Sweet, sticky, crunchy and yes, super-spicy. It’s perfect.
Strawberry-Jalapeño Non-a-Rita (or Margarita). A spicy-sweet syrup mimics the burn of tequila, if you decide to forgo alcohol in this cocktail. And if you choose to keep it? Extra kick.
Kung Pao Tofu. Sichuan peppercorns and serrano chile combine for a fiery, delicious experience.
Green Chilaquiles. Zippy, spicy salsa verde is my favorite, so putting it on chips and eating it for breakfast is naturally the next step.
Spicy Red Shakshuka. One more spicy breakfast. This North African dish relies on harissa to bring the heat, and will certainly wake you up.
Smoky Spicy Blueberry Pie. Desserts can benefit from some spice, too, and you might be surprised by just how tasty this pie is.
