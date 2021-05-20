Instead of being deep-fried, these chips are baked with a light coating of olive oil and sprinkle of salt, which gives them a nutritional profile similar to roasted potatoes. They get their shattering crunch from a combination of ultra-thin slicing (technically achievable by hand, but I highly recommended a mandoline for the job) and a rinse in cold water before cooking to eliminate some of the potatoes’ browning-inhibiting starches. The accompanying dip, which packs a startling punch of flavor for so few ingredients, is better-for-you too, with most of its creamy luxury coming from Greek yogurt mixed with just a little mayo for richness.