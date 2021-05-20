Char the peppers: If using a broiler, position a rack 5 to 6 inches from the broiler and turn it on. Place the poblanos and jalapeños on a baking sheet; broil until they blister and brown, watching them carefully and turning them with tongs until they are charred all over, but still firm, about 5 minutes on each side. To char them over a gas stove, place them on the stove grates and use long tongs to turn them frequently, until each pepper has charred. Immediately transfer them to a paper bag and fold it up tight — or to a bowl, covered tightly with a plate or with plastic wrap — and allow them to steam for 10 to 15 minutes. Peel and seed the peppers, then roughly chop them.