And garnish my drinks? Why bother? Who aside from me was going to see, smell or taste them? When would we again experience the pleasure of sharing drinks at bars, much less cocktail bars where the makers had put real thought, even art, into the presentation of the drinks? In D.C., the Columbia Room’s springtime menu in 2017 featured a drink called Into Great Silence, which positioned a Chartreuse-laden concoction on a tray that looked like a royal French garden. At Maison Premiere in Brooklyn, the house martini was prepared tableside, a choice of olives and lemon peel laid out in delicate bowls of ice. At Archipelago, also in D.C., a half banana was peeled into an octopus, draped like a possessive Kraken over your cocktail. And where to even start with the Aviary in Chicago? A drink I once had there came sealed in an opaque ball of ice. You cracked it open with the help of a modified slingshot strapped to the glass.