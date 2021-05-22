“Steaming is by far the fastest method for pouring heat into food, thanks to the large amount of energy that water vapor releases when it condenses into droplets on the food surface,” McGee says. Like boiling or braising, steaming relies heavily on convection as the droplets are circulated throughout the cooking vessel, though in a much gentler manner that doesn’t jostle more delicate food. The problem is, steaming can almost be too efficient, bringing the surface of the food to the boiling point so quickly that you risk overcooking the outside before the inside is done. McGee explains that’s why steaming is best done with thinner, smaller pieces of food that can cook quickly. Be sure to allow the steam to make contact with all sides of the food.